Plans continue to beautify space surrounding Cleveland’s Tower City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New planters, trees, benches, and upgraded lighting fixtures will be arriving outside of Tower City Center this fall.

These will be in a number of places downtown including in front of Tower City, near Public Square, on Ontario Street from Euclid to Huron Avenues, on Prospect Avenue between The May and West 6th and on Euclid Avenue from Ontario to The May.

The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its plans to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga Riverfront.

“We believe it is important to address some of the physical issues immediately adjacent to these core downtown spaces, even as we evolve our plans for Tower City and curate a mixed-use residential community on the Cuyahoga Riverfront,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO at Bedrock. “Working with the City of Cleveland, we have proposed a few straightforward but important features that will help provide a more welcoming, pedestrian friendly environment.”

In partnership with Cleveland-based LAND Studio, they hope to create a more interconnected, walkable and activated experience between high-trafficked destinations such as Tower City, Public Square, and JACK Casino.

The streetscape improvements also align with Bedrock’s recent introduction of Skylight Park at Tower City that offers visitors an indoor green space.

“Bedrock has taken a vested interest to improve the Downtown Cleveland experience for pedestrians through this streetscape enhancement along their landmark properties, as well as Public Square and key components of the Gateway District,” said Joyce Pan Huang, Director, City Planning Commission. “These simple, yet impactful improvements will make a significant difference in the overall District experience.”

