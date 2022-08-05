Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine during traffic stop

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed K-9 Hulk and his handler seized methamphetamine and made an arrest after a traffic stop in Charlestown Township.

The traffic stop was conducted on SR-5 for a moving violation, said PCSO.

Indicators of criminal activity were observed, and the deputy learned the 45-year-old Akron driver had a suspended driver’s license and multiple warrants for his arrest, according to PCSO.

PCSO said a search of the car lead to the seizure of the following:

hypodermic needles

digital scale

meth pipe

approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine

The deputy learned that the car had a dealer plate on it that did not actually belong to a dealership, according to PCSO.

During the deputy’s interview with the driver, he admitted that he got the dealer plate from a friend who used to work at a dealership, said PCSO.

PCSO said the car was towed, the dealer plate was seized, and the driver was charged with the following:

possession of drugs

possessing drug abuse instruments

display of placards issued to dealers

possession of drug paraphernalia

driving under suspension

PCSO shared the following statement:

“Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski recently invited the Investigations Section of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles out to the office to train Deputies on how to spot/investigate offenses related to misuse of dealer plates, title offenses, fraudulent documents, etc.

This training was beneficial during this traffic stop and subsequent arrest.

As always we will stay relentless in our quest to protect the community from drug and violent crime.”

Report drug activity to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit at 330-296-8626 or by emailing crimetips@portageco.com.

