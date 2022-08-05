2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar

FILE - In this June 4, 2010, file photo, a male bobolink finds a perch atop some grasses in the...
FILE - In this June 4, 2010, file photo, a male bobolink finds a perch atop some grasses in the Geauga Park District's Frohring Meadows in Bainbridge Township, Ohio. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio.

A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.

The National Weather Service said the “signature” is detected when thousands of birds fly off at one time.

Roost rings are common in the morning and are usually visible when birds begin to migrate south, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Deshaun Watson, players union have through Friday to respond to NFL’s appeal of suspension
(Source: WOIO)
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say
Akron Police
Man dies after being shot in Akron front yard, police say
Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice
Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice