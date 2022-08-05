19 First Alert Weather Day: Slow-moving storms in the area through sunset; hot and humid through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widely scattered storms have developed on this warm and humid Friday.

These storms are producing torrential, tropical downpours.

Due to heavy rain moving through, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for portions of Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 6:45 p.m.

*FLOOD ADVISORY* in effect for portions of Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 6:45 PM. Watch for standing water. @cleveland19news #ohwx pic.twitter.com/s0BDrbYd0j — Samantha Roberts ☀️ (@SamRobertsWX) August 5, 2022

Please be mindful of this if you’re traveling around the area through this evening.

Standing water may be present, and the rain will significantly reduce visibility.

Storms will diminish by sunset; the sun will set at 8:40 p.m.

The big weather story through the weekend will be heat and humidity.

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s each day.

With the humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon.

Not everyone will see rain but where we do see it, the rain may be very heavy.

