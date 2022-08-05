2 Strong 4 Bullies
Zach Plesac bemoans ‘cheap hits’ after Guardians 6-0 loss to Houston

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The boxscore wasn’t pretty for Zach Plesac, but he says the numbers are deceiving.

Plesac allowed seven hits and four runs in just 4.1 innings as the Guardians fell to Houston 6-0 on Aug. 4.

He threw 99 pitches, walked five, and fell to 2-10 on the season.

He’s 0-7 since his last win on June 5 against Baltimore and has gone 10 straight starts without a win.

“Just cheap hits,” Plesac said. “More than half their hits were infield hits. I’m being tested right now.”

Justin Verlander was brilliant for the Astros, holding Cleveland to just two hits in six innings.

Verlander, now 15-3 this season, walked one and struck out five.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

