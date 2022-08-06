2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns sign USFL Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chris Odom (91) follows a play during the second half of a...
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chris Odom (91) follows a play during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns signed Defensive End and USFL 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 after a collegiate career at Arkansas State, played for the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and Washington Commanders in 2019 prior to playing in the CFL in 2019.

The Arlington, Tx. product joined the USFL as a member of the Houston Gamblers in 2022, where he was named the USFL Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 12.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles.

In his 12 games in the NFL, Odom racked up 16 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

Odom joins a corps of Defensive Ends led by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

