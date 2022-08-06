Cleveland Browns sign USFL Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns signed Defensive End and USFL 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 after a collegiate career at Arkansas State, played for the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and Washington Commanders in 2019 prior to playing in the CFL in 2019.

The Arlington, Tx. product joined the USFL as a member of the Houston Gamblers in 2022, where he was named the USFL Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 12.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles.

“This is just an amazing honor. Shoutout to my team, I couldn’t have done it without everyone doing their job on the field.” @Chrisodom98 reacts to winning the Inaugural Defensive Player of the Year award 🎲❤️ pic.twitter.com/68mUT5GBSK — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) June 22, 2022

In his 12 games in the NFL, Odom racked up 16 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

Odom joins a corps of Defensive Ends led by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.