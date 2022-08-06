Northeast Ohio weather: Hot, muggy pattern continues; stray storms possible
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heat and humidity are the fuel for storms this weekend in Northeast Ohio.
Today: Hot and humid with a few, stray storms and highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Tonight: Very muggy, very mild with lows in the lower 70s.
Sunday: Hot and humid with a few, stray storms and highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Sunday night: Very muggy, very mild with lows in the low-mid 70s.
Monday: Humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs: Mid-80s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
