Northeast Ohio weather: Hot, muggy pattern continues; stray storms possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heat and humidity are the fuel for storms this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Today: Hot and humid with a few, stray storms and highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Tonight: Very muggy, very mild with lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Hot and humid with a few, stray storms and highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Sunday night: Very muggy, very mild with lows in the low-mid 70s.

Monday: Humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.