Parma barbershop owner aims to donate $1M worth of relief to flood victims in Kentucky

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - At least 37 people are dead following massive floods throughout eastern Kentucky, and a Parma barbershop owner is doing what he can to help.

Mario Innocenzi told 19 News he knows all too well what it’s like to be down and out.

“You guys, I grew up poor,” Innocenzi said. “I had nothing, so I know what it’s like to have nothing.”

Innocenzi owns Mario’s Barbershop at 7526 Broadview Road in Parma.

For the past few years, he’s taken it upon himself to start collecting supplies whenever he hears of a community in need.

“We’re all Americans, we’re all neighbors,” explained Innocenzi. “We’re on this planet together. We gotta work together to make it a better place to live, and if we don’t do that, we’re done as a country. That’s why I help, because I want to help.”

Recently he became aware of the tragic and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

“They have absolutely nothing,” he said. “Their entire lives were washed into different counties, different states. If you watch the news, it’s been horrific.”

Innocenzi said his goal is to collect $1,000,000 worth of supplies to help the people in Kentucky.

They need everything from new socks and underwear, diapers, and nonperishable snacks.

He’s also encouraging other local businesses to get involved.

“When these people left their homes a lot of elderly people left their canes, they left their walkers, they’re gonna need these things,” Innocenzi said. “Nonperishable goods. People are bringing us a lot of used clothing we cannot take used clothing FEMA will not take it.”

Innocenzi has a complete list of all the items he needs on his Facebook page.

He is taking donations all week at his shop and hopes to deliver the supplies to Kentucky on Aug. 14.

