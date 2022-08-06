2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)

WARNING: This contains bodycam video edited due to its graphic nature. Viewer discretion is advised and encouraged.
By Alec Sapolin and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured.

Police: 2 injured, 1 arrested during shooting in Summit County

The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.

Officers at the time witnessed two people, a 23-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, exchanging gunfire after arriving to the scene, officials said.

The 23-year-old surrendered to police while the 39-year-old man ran from the scene, the release said.

Upon additional officers arriving, they found a 21-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman on the ground with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Body cam footage showed officers tending to the victims, who were transported to local hospitals.

19 News edited the footage due to its graphic nature, and can be seen below:

Officers found the 39-year-old man, later identified as Jason Turkovich, hiding behind a nearby apartment building, the release said.

After preliminary investigations, police learned of an ongoing dispute between Turkovich and ‘at least one of the victims, the release said, adding the victims were both neighbors.

Other neighbors told police that Turkovich has been harassing and threatening other residents in recent weeks, the release said.

Police confirmed Turkovich pulled out a handgun and started firing shots when the 23-year-old woman began to return gunfire.

Neither Turkovich nor the 23-year-old woman were injured during the exchange, the release said.

Officers confirmed Turkovich was arrested without incident and was charged with three counts of felonious assault; police said more charges are likely.

The 23-year-old was not charged and was later released, officials said.

Officers recovered at least one handgun from the scene, the release said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Akron Police bodycam footage shows aftermath of shooting
Akron Police bodycam footage shows aftermath of shooting
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)
Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)
A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood