Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured.

The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.

Officers at the time witnessed two people, a 23-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, exchanging gunfire after arriving to the scene, officials said.

The 23-year-old surrendered to police while the 39-year-old man ran from the scene, the release said.

Upon additional officers arriving, they found a 21-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman on the ground with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Body cam footage showed officers tending to the victims, who were transported to local hospitals.

19 News edited the footage due to its graphic nature, and can be seen below:

Officers found the 39-year-old man, later identified as Jason Turkovich, hiding behind a nearby apartment building, the release said.

After preliminary investigations, police learned of an ongoing dispute between Turkovich and ‘at least one of the victims, the release said, adding the victims were both neighbors.

Other neighbors told police that Turkovich has been harassing and threatening other residents in recent weeks, the release said.

Police confirmed Turkovich pulled out a handgun and started firing shots when the 23-year-old woman began to return gunfire.

Neither Turkovich nor the 23-year-old woman were injured during the exchange, the release said.

Officers confirmed Turkovich was arrested without incident and was charged with three counts of felonious assault; police said more charges are likely.

The 23-year-old was not charged and was later released, officials said.

Officers recovered at least one handgun from the scene, the release said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

