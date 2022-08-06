2 Strong 4 Bullies
Red Cross helps adult, child displaced after Akron house fire

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said an adult and child were displaced Saturday morning after a house fire.

The blaze took place around 10:30 a.m. on Oregon Avenue near 17th Street SW.

Thankfully, the fire department said no one was hurt, and Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

It took 11 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the fire department.

The fire remains under investigation.

