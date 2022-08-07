2 Strong 4 Bullies
34 dogs adopted at Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound (photo gallery)

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound is continuing to unite dogs with their fur-ever families.

Fans visiting training camp have adopted 34 puppies so far in 2022, the team announced Saturday.

The Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) provides dogs for the multi-day adoption event.

Since the program launched in 2015, the Browns said their fans have adopted 659 puppies from the Northeast Ohio SPCA.

The fee to adopt is $125, if the puppy has been spayed/neutered, according to the Browns website.

A $100 spay/neuter deposit will be required if the puppy hasn’t received its procedure yet.

You’ll receive the money back after sharing proof the dog was spayed/neutered.

