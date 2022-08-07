2 Strong 4 Bullies
9 people shot in ‘mass shooting’ outside OTR bar, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating what they call a “mass shooting” in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets.

Lt. Colonel Mike John says there was an active shooter in the area and multiple shots were fired, wounding nine people.

None of the victims are in critical condition but Lt. Colonel John did not have any further information to provide about their injuries.

He said an officer fired one shot at the suspect as they fled the scene but it’s not known whether the shooter was wounded.

“Seen people running and it was just melee. Chaos. I actually saw the cops running down the street trying to find the guy who they were looking for,” a witness said.

Radio traffic indicates officers on the scene were trying to break up a large crowd, “Car 50, we’re gonna do another bang grenade. Standby. Car 50, I copy. Another flash bang going out, trying to push the crowd back.”

There was another shooting in the Central Business District and police say at least two people were injured.

Lt. Colonel John says they do not know if the shootings in OTR and the CBD are connected.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting to please contact them as they continue their investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story both online and on air.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

