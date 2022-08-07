90-year-old man missing after driving away from Erie County home

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 90-year-old man who is missing.

Peter Mahalow drove away from his home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Cemetary Road in Vermilion, according to a Missing Adult Alert.

Mahalow was told he should not drive, and has not returned home, the alert said.

Authorities said he is driving a white 2022 Audi Q7 with Ohio license plate number JBV2262.

(The car pictured below is not the actual car.)

Mahalow is described by authorities as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 167 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Call 911 if you see Peter Mahalow or know his location.

