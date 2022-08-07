Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man.

According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.

People had gathered in a parking lot when three suspects started shooting into the crowd, according to police.

Witnesses told police the shooters fled in a dark colored SUV, and detectives have been looking for that car ever since.

Akron police said a tip prompted detectives on Saturday afternoon to go to Magnolia Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls, where they found a Jeep Compass that may be involved in the shooting.

Akron police have not have any arrests in the case as of Sunday, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

