Annual day of 'faith, family and fun' underway at The FEST in Wickliffe

The FEST is underway in Wickliffe
(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The FEST - an annual festival hosted on the grounds of the Center for Pastoral Leadership - is celebrating its 22nd year this Sunday.

And the best part - entry to the event is free!

The event is led by Father Bob Stec, who launched the event in 2000.

Father Bob Stec and family
(Source: WOIO)

Over the years, he said that the FEST has grown in support - attracting over 35,000 attendees over the course of the day.

“FEST 2022 is a real homecoming. Think about your homecoming experiences. We come together in familiar places to renew friendships and reflect on our lives….our past…our present….with hope for the future,” said Father Stec. “The FEST is a day that will bring thousands together to renew friendships, to reflect on their lives and the blessings of God. And our prayer is that this inspiring family day will renew our spirit and strengthen the bonds of our community.”

The FEST hosts lots of activities for families, including inflatables, ball pits, water tag and all of your favorite yard games.

Several artists will be performing throughout the day.
(Source: WOIO)

Many different cultures will be represented at the FEST, such as traditional dance and music from Djapo Cultural Arts and hispanic dancers from St. Mary’s in Painesville.

“Our hope and our challenge is to send everyone home from The FEST with Hope. Taking hope home means that we will be committed to faithfully love God and generously love our neighbor. This will help us all build a better, more loving and caring world for all of God’s people,” Father Stec noted.

A full schedule of events and more information can be found on their website.

