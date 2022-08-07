2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Browns RB Hunt sits out drills in protest, wants extension

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns activated Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve and will have them in the lineup for Sunday, Nov. 28, critical game against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt has stayed out of team drills during practice the past two days in protest because he’s asking for a long-term contract extension from the team.

Hunt is the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed two years ago.

The 27-year-old has been productive during his three seasons for Cleveland.

But he missed nine games last season with calf and ankle injuries.

Hunt’s situation adds more drama for the Browns, who are waiting to see how quarterback long Deshaun Watson will be suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
AP sources: No decision in Watson discipline case this week
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5)...
Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension
Ohio Supreme Court
Court denies request for emergency halt to Ohio abortion ban
GOP mapmakers’ defiance of Ohio high court divides parties