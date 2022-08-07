2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt has requested to be traded from the team on Sunday.

The organization said it will not be trading the RB, according to reports from NFL insider James Palmer.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski commented on the trade request Sunday, saying the looming request from Hunt is ‘no distraction’ for the team as they continue preparations into the 2022-23 season.

Despite the trade request, Hunt practiced fully on Sunday, according to a report from Tom Withers.

The trade request comes after reports of the Northeast Ohio native sitting out during team drills due to contract disputes with the organization.

Browns RB Hunt sits out drills in protest, wants extension

Hunt, the 27-year-old Toledo product, is on the final year of his 2-year, $12 million deal with the team.

The Browns signed Hunt in 2019 after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 season.

In his three years with the team, Hunt has accumulated 1,406 rushing yards on 4.4 yards per carry, adding 13 rushing touchdowns to his name.

Hunt also accumulated 763 receiving yards on 7.9 yards per catch, adding an additional 6 catching touchdowns.

Along with Hunt, the Browns have options at running back, with NFL All-Pro Nick Chubb, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jr. and rookie Jerome Ford.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Kevin Stefanski comments on Kareem Hunt's trade request during Sunday's media availability.
Kevin Stefanski comments on Kareem Hunt's trade request during Sunday's media availability.
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
Browns RB Hunt sits out drills in protest, wants extension
Dogs available for adoption at Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound
34 dogs adopted at Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound (photo gallery)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chris Odom (91) follows a play during the second half of a...
Cleveland Browns sign USFL Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom