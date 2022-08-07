Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt has requested to be traded from the team on Sunday.

The organization said it will not be trading the RB, according to reports from NFL insider James Palmer.

#browns RB Kareem Hunt has requested a trade per source. The team has told him they are not going to trade him as @MaryKayCabot reported. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 7, 2022

Head coach Kevin Stefanski commented on the trade request Sunday, saying the looming request from Hunt is ‘no distraction’ for the team as they continue preparations into the 2022-23 season.

Despite the trade request, Hunt practiced fully on Sunday, according to a report from Tom Withers.

The trade request comes after reports of the Northeast Ohio native sitting out during team drills due to contract disputes with the organization.

Hunt, the 27-year-old Toledo product, is on the final year of his 2-year, $12 million deal with the team.

The Browns signed Hunt in 2019 after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 season.

In his three years with the team, Hunt has accumulated 1,406 rushing yards on 4.4 yards per carry, adding 13 rushing touchdowns to his name.

Hunt also accumulated 763 receiving yards on 7.9 yards per catch, adding an additional 6 catching touchdowns.

Along with Hunt, the Browns have options at running back, with NFL All-Pro Nick Chubb, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jr. and rookie Jerome Ford.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

