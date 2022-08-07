2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former East Cleveland police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Maryland

According to Maryland State Police, Shaun Vincent Thomas died Sunday morning on I-270 in Ijamsville.(Source: East Cleveland Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) is mourning the motorcycle crash death of a former officer.

According to Maryland State Police, Shaun Vincent Thomas died Sunday morning on I-270 in Ijamsville.

East Cleveland police called Thomas “one of the most respectful (and soft-spoken) individuals you’d ever want to meet.”

The 44-year-old father recently worked for ECPD as a commissioned auxiliary officer.

He previously served with the Cleveland Clinic Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, according to ECPD.

Maryland State Police said Thomas was operating a motorcycle around 9 a.m. when it began to wobble and he lost control.

The motorcycle fell over during the crash and Thomas was ejected, according to Maryland State Police. He was pronounced dead on scene.

“He truly will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” East Cleveland police said of Thomas in a post announcing his death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

