Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries.

An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport.

The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on scene Sunday morning.

The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Explosion Investigation Bureau.

