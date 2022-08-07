2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Man killed, child hurt after car hits horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old man died after a car crashed into a...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old man died after a car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy.
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a 33-year-old man died Saturday evening after a car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County.

The crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on US 422 near State Route 282 in Parkman Township.

According to OSHP, the driver of a Hyundai Elantra hit the buggy from behind.

Stephen Hostetler, of Garrettsville, and his 9-year-old son were thrown from the buggy during the crash, the highway patrol said.

OSHP said Hostetler died from his injuries, and his son is in serious condition at a local hospital.

The Hyundai’s driver, a 34-year-old Warren man, was not hurt, the highway patrol said.

OSHP said impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on...
Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured
Car fire on I-90
Car fire causes lane closures, delays on I-90 near downtown Cleveland
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office (Source: WOIO)
Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate OVI checkpoints Friday night in Canton