Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heat and humidity will fuel scattered showers and storms Sunday in Northeast Ohio.
Today: Hot and humid with a few, stray storms and highs around 90.
Tonight: Very muggy, very mild with lows in the low-mid 70s.
Monday: Humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs: Mid 80s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.
