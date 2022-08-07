Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heat and humidity will fuel scattered showers and storms Sunday in Northeast Ohio.

Today: Hot and humid with a few, stray storms and highs around 90.

Tonight: Very muggy, very mild with lows in the low-mid 70s.

Monday: Humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.