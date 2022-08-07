Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade is happening Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods.

The 52nd annual event will step off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue.

Organizers said attendants will head north on Fulton Road to Seymour Avenue.

The parade route ends at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food, art and more.

Watch a live broadcast of the Puerto Rican Parade from 11 a.m. to noon on Telemundo Cleveland.

