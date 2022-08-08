2 drivers die in Richland County crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning.

The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of center and struck a mini-van driven by Brian Hall, 37, of Wakeman.

Both Sherman and Hall were pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 13 was closed in both directions for about four hours.

