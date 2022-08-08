45 years ago a Fairview Park teenager went missing, police say ‘no tip is too small or insignificant’

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Yvonne Regler, 17, disappeared on Aug. 8, 1977, from the Sunoco Gas Station at 18990 Lorain Road.

Fairview Park police said Regler reported to work at 7 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station at 23370 Lorain Road in North Olmsted, but was then called to replace a co-worker at the Fairview Park Sunoco.

Regler was dropped off in Fairview Park around 8 a.m.

At noon, a manager from the North Olmsted gas station brought Regler lunch.

Around 12:30 p.m., Regler was talking to a friend when Regler told her a car that had driven through the lot and left was now back. Regler then told her friend she would call her back after 3 p.m., when she got off work.

At 1:25 p.m., Regler initialed a credit card receipt.

At 2:45 p.m., the employee who was relieving Regler showed up at the gas station and found it empty.

Co-workers called police at 3:30 p.m.

Her purse, cigarettes, book and partially eaten lunch were found at the station, along with $300.00 in the cash register.

In the 45 years since Regler vanished without a trace, Fairview Park police have received help from the FBI, Ohio BCI, U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Fairview Park police said they believe someone has information that will help them find Regler and ask anyone with information to call them at 440-356-4418 or e-mail chiefofpolice@fairviewpark.org.

