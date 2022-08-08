5 taken to hospital after U-Haul crash at Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a crash late Sunday at the Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival sent five people to the hospital.

The accident took place around 9:15 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Park on Seymour Avenue in the Ohio City neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, a 64-year-old man was driving a U-Haul truck in the park to help a vendor pack up.

The driver’s foot slipped off of the brake and hit the gas, police said, causing the U-Haul to clip a Dodge truck.

The U-Haul then crashed into a vendor table and hit three people standing nearby, according to police, before coming to rest against a fence.

Cleveland police said the hit pedestrians are a 49-year-old woman, 45-year-old woman and 30-year-old man.

Cleveland EMS took the pedestrians, the U-Haul driver and the Dodge truck driver to MetroHealth following the accident.

During the crash, police said a fryer flipped and poured hot grease on the 30-year-old victim. He remains hospitalized in the burn unit.

The 49-year-old received injuries on her lower body, according to police, and the 45-year-old had a fracture to her right leg and pelvis.

Cleveland police said injuries to the U-Haul driver and Dodge truck driver are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the crash. Return to 19 News for updates.

