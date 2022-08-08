5 taken to hospital after U-Haul crash at Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a crash late Sunday at the Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival sent five people to the hospital.
The accident took place around 9:15 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Park on Seymour Avenue in the Ohio City neighborhood.
According to Cleveland police, a 64-year-old man was driving a U-Haul truck in the park to help a vendor pack up.
The driver’s foot slipped off of the brake and hit the gas, police said, causing the U-Haul to clip a Dodge truck.
The U-Haul then crashed into a vendor table and hit three people standing nearby, according to police, before coming to rest against a fence.
Cleveland police said the hit pedestrians are a 49-year-old woman, 45-year-old woman and 30-year-old man.
Cleveland EMS took the pedestrians, the U-Haul driver and the Dodge truck driver to MetroHealth following the accident.
During the crash, police said a fryer flipped and poured hot grease on the 30-year-old victim. He remains hospitalized in the burn unit.
The 49-year-old received injuries on her lower body, according to police, and the 45-year-old had a fracture to her right leg and pelvis.
Cleveland police said injuries to the U-Haul driver and Dodge truck driver are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the crash. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.