Akron Police Department shares reminder about ‘low-flying planes’ near Akron-Fulton Airport
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the ground at high rates of speed ahead of the Props and Pistons Festival.
The planes will be flying from Aug. 12-14, according to a department Facebook post.
The aerobatic and military planes will be practicing and performing at the Akron-Fulton Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized the activity, officials said.
For more information on the event, visit FlyOhio.org.
