Akron Police Department shares reminder about 'low-flying planes' near Akron-Fulton Airport

The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the...
(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the ground at high rates of speed ahead of the Props and Pistons Festival.

The planes will be flying from Aug. 12-14, according to a department Facebook post.

The aerobatic and military planes will be practicing and performing at the Akron-Fulton Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized the activity, officials said.

For more information on the event, visit FlyOhio.org.

