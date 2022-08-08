Akron woman robbed in early morning carjacking, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 38-year-old woman was carjacked early Saturday morning in her garage on Pelton Avenue.

According to police, the woman got home around 6:30 a.m. and the robbery happened just after she pulled in.

The suspect had a gun, police said, and demanded the victim’s gray 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Akron police said the woman briefly fought back before the suspect took the keys and drove away.

The victim reported the suspect is a man around 20 to 30 years old, according to police.

Her car has not been recovered, and police said the license plate is FLS-9278.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.