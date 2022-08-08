Barn blaze that injured firefighter in Huron County ruled arson

TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information about an arson that took place Aug. 2 in Huron County and injured a firefighter.

According to a news release, the investigation found that a barn fire on Medusa Road in Townsend Township was purposefully set.

The Townsend Township Fire Department was called out around 11:30 p.m. to the fully involved fire.

When fire crews arrived, part of a shed had partially collapsed, according to the release.

The injured firefighter was treated and released by EMS on the scene.

According to the release, the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tipline at 800-589-2728 or the Huron County Sheriff’s Office at 419-668-6912.

