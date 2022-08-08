2 Strong 4 Bullies
Casper hiring professional nappers

Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Casper is hiring professional nappers to snooze for a living, putting a whole new spin on sleeping on the job.

Job requirements include sleeping in company stores and in other random locations.

There is a bit of work when you are awake though. You’ll need to create social media content to show people what it is like to be a professional sleeper.

The qualifications for the job include an “exceptional sleeping ability,” a “desire to sleep as much as possible” and of course, the “ability to sleep through anything.”

In addition to being paid to sleep, Casper sleepers will get to wear pajamas to work, get some free Casper products and have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

The company is taking applications through Thursday, and showing off some sleep skills on TikTok is encouraged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

