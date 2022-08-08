Cleveland Browns release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason game against Jacksonville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns released the unofficial depth chart Monday for its first preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns will be led by Deshaun Watson under center and will be backed up by Jacoby Brissett. Watson, who will appear in his first game since being traded to the Browns in March, is still allowed to participate in preseason activities despite being suspended for breaching the league’s personal conduct policy.

Nick Chubb will start at running back. Kareem Hunt, who requested a trade on Sunday, will back him up.

The team will have two starting tight ends, with David Njoku and Harrison Bryant getting the nod, while having two starting wide receivers with Amari Cooper, also making his debut with the Browns, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The offensive line will consist of Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Nick Harris, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin. Conklin, who was activated from the PUP list on Aug. 1, is making his return after rupturing his patellar tendon last season in Baltimore against the Ravens.

The defense will be led by a defensive edge combination of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Jordan Elliot and Taven Bryan will start on the line for the defense.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will start at the Will linebacker slot and Sione Takitaki will start at the Sam linebacker slot.

Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips, who also will return from a season-ending biceps tear suffered from last year’s training camp, will be starting for the Browns at the Mike linebacker position.

Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II will start at cornerback, with Grant Delpit starting at free safety and John Johnson III starting at strong safety.

Corey Bojorquez will be starting at punter while rookie Cade York will be starting at kicker.

WR Jakeem Grant will be the team’s kick and punt returner.

The game against the Jaguars will kick off at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.