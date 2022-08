CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Monday welcomed Patrol Officer Dave Santiago and Ranger to its K-9 unit.

The Cleveland Police Department on Monday welcomed Patrol Officer Dave Santiago and Ranger to its K-9 unit. (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

The Cleveland Police Department on Monday welcomed Patrol Officer Dave Santiago and Ranger to its K-9 unit. (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

The department was able to add Ranger to the team by a donation from A Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, according to a department Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.