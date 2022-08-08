2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash

David Gerald "Dave" Roose
David Gerald "Dave" Roose(released on 8/8/2022)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4.

David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014.

Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police Department in Texas and owned PROforma from 2005 until his death.

Prana created print and promotional products for many industries including the Police Athletic/Activities Leagues (PAL) across the United States.

For the last five years, Roose also worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and was a group supervisor for their digital evidence laboratory in Houston.

Former East Cleveland Police Officer Shaun Thomas was killed in a motorcycle in Maryland on Aug. 7.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Armond Johnson (Source: WOIO)
Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect
Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)
Trial begins for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
Cleveland Infectious Disease Specialist: Monkeypox outbreak is ‘bigger’ than expected
Cleveland Infectious Disease Specialist: Monkeypox outbreak is ‘bigger’ than expected
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood