Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4.

David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014.

Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police Department in Texas and owned PROforma from 2005 until his death.

Prana created print and promotional products for many industries including the Police Athletic/Activities Leagues (PAL) across the United States.

For the last five years, Roose also worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and was a group supervisor for their digital evidence laboratory in Houston.

Former East Cleveland Police Officer Shaun Thomas was killed in a motorcycle in Maryland on Aug. 7.

