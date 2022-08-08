Health officials confirm 2nd case of monkeypox in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials have confirmed a second case of monkeypox in Lorain County.

Lorain County Public Health reported the additional case Monday, following an announcement on Friday about the first case.

The United States federal government declared a public health emergency Thursday in response to the growing outbreak.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio has reported 45 monkeypox cases as of Friday.

Cuyahoga and Lake counties have also recorded confirmed cases, according to health officials.

Below are tips provided by Lorain County Public Health on how to decrease your risk:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.