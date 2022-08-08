2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Health officials confirm 2nd case of monkeypox in Lorain County

Health officials have confirmed a second case of monkeypox in Lorain County.
Health officials have confirmed a second case of monkeypox in Lorain County.
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials have confirmed a second case of monkeypox in Lorain County.

Lorain County Public Health reported the additional case Monday, following an announcement on Friday about the first case.

Cleveland doctor says monkeypox outbreak is ‘bigger’ than expected

The United States federal government declared a public health emergency Thursday in response to the growing outbreak.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio has reported 45 monkeypox cases as of Friday.

Cuyahoga and Lake counties have also recorded confirmed cases, according to health officials.

Currently 11 cases of monkeypox in Cleveland, according to CDPH

Below are tips provided by Lorain County Public Health on how to decrease your risk:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
  • Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Cleveland Infectious Disease Specialist: Monkeypox outbreak is ‘bigger’ than expected
Cleveland Infectious Disease Specialist: Monkeypox outbreak is ‘bigger’ than expected
Cleveland infectious disease doctor weighs in on monkeypox outbreak
Cleveland Infectious Disease Specialist: Monkeypox outbreak is ‘bigger’ than expected
They noted that the vaccine is most effective when given after recent exposure and before onset...
Currently 11 cases of monkeypox in Cleveland, according to CDPH
Confirmed case of monkeypox in Lorain County, officials say
Confirmed case of monkeypox in Lorain County, officials say