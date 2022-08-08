2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week.

This is in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and he was positively identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner on Aug. 5.

The medical examiner also said Huff had been shot multiple times.

Cleveland police said a person of interest in the homicide has not been identified.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

5 taken to hospital after U-Haul crash at Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival
5 taken to hospital after U-Haul crash at Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival
Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)
Trial continued for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
Dolly Parton (Source: AP)
Gov. DeWine declares Aug. 9 as Dolly Parton Day
How to protect yourself from monkeypox as outbreak grows
How to protect yourself from monkeypox as outbreak grows