2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Man pleads not guilty to murdering 2 women at Seven Hills home

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Seven Hills police said on July 3 around 1:30 p.m., Walter stabbed three family members.

Two women, Laurene Worthington, 62, of Seven Hills, and Carol Jereb, 85, of Avon Lake, died from their injuries.

The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was critically injured. His name has not been released.

Walter is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Health officials have confirmed a second case of monkeypox in Lorain County.
Health officials confirm 2nd case of monkeypox in Lorain County
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
David Gerald "Dave" Roose
Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash
Armond Johnson (Source: WOIO)
Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect