Man pleads not guilty to murdering 2 women at Seven Hills home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Seven Hills police said on July 3 around 1:30 p.m., Walter stabbed three family members.

Two women, Laurene Worthington, 62, of Seven Hills, and Carol Jereb, 85, of Avon Lake, died from their injuries.

The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was critically injured. His name has not been released.

Walter is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on Aug. 15.

