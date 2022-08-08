Maple Heights man killed in hit-skip crash, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-skip early Sunday at the Cleveland border.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Turney Road near Grand Division, according to police.

Garfield Heights police said an officer spotted a vehicle speeding on Turney Road, and the car had no plates.

When the officer turned on his cruiser’s overhead lights, the suspect sped up and fled, according to police.

Seconds later, Garfield Heights police said the suspect crashed into two vehicles and fled on foot.

According to police, the crash killed one driver and injured other occupants of the vehicles.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights.

Crews died after being taken to Marymount Hospital.

Detectives later found a gun in the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen from Brookpark, according to police.

Garfield Heights police and the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit will continue investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

