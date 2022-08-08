Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mustard has not won a single hot dog race this season.
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem.

Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win.

In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to their High-A team, the Lake County Captains.

The Guardians hope this move will help “the tantrum-throwing condiment” receive more practice.

Mustard is expected to work his hardest “to try and get his mental and physical game back to a MLB-caliber level.”

He reports to the Captains on Monday and will return for Tuesday’s race.

Earlier this year, on the Guardians’ Opening Day, 19 News’ very own Katie Tercek raced the hot dogs. Onion was declared the winner.

