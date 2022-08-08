2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

National average price of gas expected to dip under $4

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down...
According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

De Haan also said there are nearly a dozen of stations in low-priced states that have gas for under $2.99 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick...
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery shooting
Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)
Trial continued for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
More than 200 women and men in Salem were convicted of witchcraft in the 1690s. Eventually, 19...
Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated
Dolly Parton (Source: AP)
Gov. DeWine declares Aug. 9 as Dolly Parton Day