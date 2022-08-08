New info in teacher’s 2005 death could point to person responsible

SAINT BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - A new tip in a near two decades old murder could point investigators to the person responsible for the death of a teacher in 2005.

Andrew Douglas Johnson was 47 when he died on Feb. 16, 2005.

That day, officers were called to I-75 near the Norwood Lateral for a reported crash.

Officers arrived at the crash to find Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Our officers got up there. [Johnson] had sustained a gunshot wound to the face,” recalls St. Bernard Police Detective Keith Ingram. “They transported him to the hospital where he subsequently passed away.”

17 years later, Johnson’s case remains unsolved.

Aside from being a teacher, the 47-year-old ran a cleaning business which is the subject of a recent tip.

Detective Ingram said Johnson’s son received a tip that suggests the person responsible for his father’s death was a business partner of his.

“We don’t know who the business partner is,” explained Detective Ingram. “So if anybody knows of Doug Johnson’s business partner, presumably from the cleaning company that Doug operated, that would be beneficial to the investigation help.”

Tonight at 10p, St. Bernard Police reveal new information in an unsolved murder. Detectives are hoping it will help get them tips. Andrew "Doug" Johnson was found shot in the face near the Norwood Lateral in February of 2005. He was a local teacher.

The recent tip is helpful, Detective Ingram said, but officers are still puzzled as to why someone would want to kill the 47-year-old teacher.

“With this, it’s been tough because Doug had no enemies; well-liked person, well-respected person in the community,” said Detective Ingram. “So that makes it tough.”

Call St. Bernard Police at 513-242-2727 if you have information regarding the investigation.

