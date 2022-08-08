2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Northeast Ohio Weather: More rounds of rain/storms then a pattern change

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance rolling through this morning with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain is possible. We have most of the rain falling this morning. The afternoon is looking drier. Mostly cloudy sky. A tropical air mass remains in place. High temperatures today in the 80s. A cold front will be tracking through tonight. Another round of rain and thunderstorms. The rain will be ending fairly early tomorrow. We gradually turn less humid and cooler air coming in. Temperatures tomorrow will remain in the 70s along the lakeshore. You’ll really notice this pattern change Tuesday night and Wednesday as we get into a more comfortable air mass.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms
Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms
Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms
Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms
Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms
Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/7/2022