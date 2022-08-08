Northeast Ohio Weather: More rounds of rain/storms then a pattern change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance rolling through this morning with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain is possible. We have most of the rain falling this morning. The afternoon is looking drier. Mostly cloudy sky. A tropical air mass remains in place. High temperatures today in the 80s. A cold front will be tracking through tonight. Another round of rain and thunderstorms. The rain will be ending fairly early tomorrow. We gradually turn less humid and cooler air coming in. Temperatures tomorrow will remain in the 70s along the lakeshore. You’ll really notice this pattern change Tuesday night and Wednesday as we get into a more comfortable air mass.

