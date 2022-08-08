2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Task Force 1 to stay in Kentucky as more floods are anticipated

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As historic flooding continues to threaten parts of Kentucky, Ohio Task Force 1 will continue to offer help for those in need after arriving in the area 11 days ago.

Ohio Task Force 1 is currently at a staging area in Lexington, Kentucky. They will remain in place as more rain is forecast to hit the area. Many local waterways are still near flooding levels which could strike disaster for an area already in disarray. OH-TF1 believes that the debris from much of the damage caused by earlier flooding has the potential to ring even more disaster.

While in Kentucky, OH-TF1 members have helped in cleaning, repairing equipment, and conducted training assignments while waiting for their next assignment.

