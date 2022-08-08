Police: Inmate dies in Parma City Jail 1 day after being arrested

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate died Sunday night while being held in the Parma City Jail one day after being arrested, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department.

A corrections officer found 29-year-old Kevin Lowman unresponsive inside of his cell at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 7, according to a department press release. He was arrested on Aug. 6 for charges of felonious domestic violence and criminal damaging, officials said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office claimed the body and the case remains under investigation, officials said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

