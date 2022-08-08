Trial begins for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man accused of murdering a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman and dumping her in a field last year is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Lexx Meeks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

A person walking their dog found the body of Kalyn Moore around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6, 2021 in Hawley Park.

Kalyn Moore was found murdered in East Cleveland on Dec. 6, 2021. ((Source: Facebook))

Meeks was out on probation at the time of the murder, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Meeks was convicted of attempted felonious assault and sentenced to two years probation.

