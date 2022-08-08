U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch fugitive wanted for escape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 40-year-old man wanted for escape.

Zachary Price was last known to be living on the East side of Cleveland.

He is a white man, about 5′11″ and weighing about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on Price is asked to called the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (866-492-6833).

