Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure.

All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of two minutes.

This advisory is in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 24 hours.

