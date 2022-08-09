Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant ‘feared’ to have torn Achilles tendon, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fear WR Jakeem Grant tore his Achilles tendon during Tuesday’s practice, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Browns All-Pro returner and receiver Jakeem Grant is feared to have torn his Achilles in practice today. He’ll have tests to confirm, but would be an incredibly unfortunate reality. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Grant suffered the injury during practice on a pass play, caught on camera by 19 News crews:

Should the injury be confirmed, Grant will be out for the season.

The Browns signed Grant earlier this offseason.

Grant was slated as the team’s starting kick returner and punt returner in the organization’s first unofficial depth chart for Friday’s preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

