Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant ‘feared’ to have torn Achilles tendon, reports say

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. runs during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. runs during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fear WR Jakeem Grant tore his Achilles tendon during Tuesday’s practice, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Grant suffered the injury during practice on a pass play, caught on camera by 19 News crews:

Should the injury be confirmed, Grant will be out for the season.

The Browns signed Grant earlier this offseason.

Grant was slated as the team’s starting kick returner and punt returner in the organization’s first unofficial depth chart for Friday’s preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

