Cleveland Mayor Bibb in DC hopes CHIPS Act can help Northeast Ohio too

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will sign the CHIPS, or Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors, Act, which was the last stepping stone to Intel building a historic $20 billion plant in Ohio.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was invited by the president for the signing because even though the plant will be built east of Columbus, the hope is the economic impact will have tentacles that reach Northeast Ohio.

“The bipartisan passage of the CHIPS Act, coupled with Intel’s plans to invest here, makes Ohio a hub for the semiconductor industry. I am thankful for President Biden’s commitment to this critical legislation that will create thousands of high-quality jobs and, ultimately, lay a foundation for completely reshaping our economy,” said Mayor Bibb.

The plant will build microchips that are used in everything from phones, cars, computers and televisions.

During the pandemic, the shutdown of plants in Asia had a major ripple effect on supplies in the U.S..

It’s expected the two $20 billion plants built by Intel will bring 20,000 jobs for Ohioans, including direct Intel positions and construction opportunities.

There will be 3,000 of those jobs at the state-of-the-art factories, which are said to have an average salary of $135,000.

“We are excited to call Ohio home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site in 40 years,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in January when the announcement was made.

The project is the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history.

“We expect Intel Ohio will become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world over the next decade,” Gelsinger added.

