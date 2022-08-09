Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf.

Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”

Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help with rhinoceros conservation efforts, according to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Dalia can be seen by the public beginning Wednesday at the outdoor rhino habitat.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials said eastern black rhinoceros are a critically endangered species with less than 750 living in the wild.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.