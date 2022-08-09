2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros

Newly-named Dalia
Newly-named Dalia(Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf.

Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”

Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help with rhinoceros conservation efforts, according to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Dalia can be seen by the public beginning Wednesday at the outdoor rhino habitat.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials said eastern black rhinoceros are a critically endangered species with less than 750 living in the wild.

