Health officials find West Nile in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials confirmed Tuesday three mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

A “pool” is a collection of no more than 50 mosquitoes, health officials said.

Ohio Department of Health officials said West Nile has been reported in other Ohio counties this season; however, there have been no human cases so far.

“West Nile Virus is native to Lake County and Ohio since 2001, and will continue to be a long-term public health threat,” said Lake County General Health District Supervisor Bert Mechenbier.

Mechenbier is also urging residents to empty any container on their property holding water to eliminate mosquito breeding locations.

“If this is done weekly, the mosquito life cycle will be broken, and less disease-carrying mosquitos will populate the area,” said Mechenbier.

