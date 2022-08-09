2 Strong 4 Bullies
Inflation: Shoppers choosing chicken over steak

FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef cuts amid rising inflation.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Demand for chicken is surging while shoppers are passing up higher-priced cuts of beef, according to Tyson Foods.

That’s likely due to inflation, which is at its highest level in more than 40 years.

It’s something Kroger and Walmart have also noticed. They point out customers are buying more store-branded food over pricier national brands.

Tyson is planning to respond by offering lower-priced cuts of beef and bigger package sizes that deliver more value.

The company says demand for meat in general remains strong.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

